ALLENDALE, Mich -- Five Davenport players scored in double figures as the Panther downed Grand Valley State Thursday 70-67.

Davenport (17-3, 25-3) had already wrapped up the outright GLIAC title prior to the game and finish the regular season on a 12-game winning streak.

The Panthers will host Northwood Tuesday night in the quarterfinal of the GLIAC tournament.

GVSU (10-10, 16-12) will be the seven seed and will play at Ashland Tuesday night in the quarterfinals.