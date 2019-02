Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're one of the millions of fans on the Disney animated film "Frozen," head to the ice rink at Van Andel Arena to catch Disney On Ice: Frozen this weekend.

Morgan Bell, also known as Princess Anna on the ice, stopped by the studio to talk more about the show and her experience as a skater.

Disney On Ice: Frozen will play on the following dates and times:

February 28 @ 7 p.m.

March 1 @ 7 p.m.

March 2 & 3 @ 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m

Get tickets at ticketmaster.com.