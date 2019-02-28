Former MDHHS employee charged with Medicaid fraud

Posted 6:22 PM, February 28, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee is facing felony fraud charges.

Eliza Ijames, 56, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud and two counts of receiving kickbacks from Medicaid fraud.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, and the fraud charges carry a maximum of four years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Ijames is accused of referring clients to agencies she had a personal and financial relationship with and approving payments to them. Representatives from those agencies would allegedly deposit money into bank accounts owned in part by Ijames.

An MDHHS release said Ijames withdrew nearly $200,000 from those accounts for personal use between January 2015 and December 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.