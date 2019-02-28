× Former MDHHS employee charged with Medicaid fraud

LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee is facing felony fraud charges.

Eliza Ijames, 56, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud and two counts of receiving kickbacks from Medicaid fraud.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, and the fraud charges carry a maximum of four years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Ijames is accused of referring clients to agencies she had a personal and financial relationship with and approving payments to them. Representatives from those agencies would allegedly deposit money into bank accounts owned in part by Ijames.

An MDHHS release said Ijames withdrew nearly $200,000 from those accounts for personal use between January 2015 and December 2017.