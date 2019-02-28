Giggle with the whole family at theses family-friendly events during LaughFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your family competitive? Do you love to laugh? LaughFest is coming up soon, and is challenging families to take part in some belly-aching events.

Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge

This free, family fun-filled challenge starts at the B.O.B. and involves teams of two to four racing across downtown Grand Rapids. Throughout the race, teams will take part in scavenger-hunt-like fun and time challenges. LaughFest describes this event as the combination of Amazing Race, Expedition Impossible, and Minute to Win It.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in these categories: The Overall Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge Youth Mixed Team, Family Non-Youth Team, and Best Team Spirit.

The annual Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

BLOOD DRIVE: Versiti Blood Center of Michigan blood drives supporting LaughFest/Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids

Gilda's LaughFest is partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, Blue Care Network, and DTE Energy to help support their mission and save lives.

On February 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. there will be a blood drive held at Gun Lake Casino in Wayland.

Blue Care Network will donate $10 toward LaughFest’s High Five campaign in honor of each blood donor. Also, DTE Energy will provide a community match of up to $50,000 for all High Five donations.

Donors must be 21-years-old or older; donors will get $10 in free slot play at the casino.

High Five supports programs that Gilda’s Club provides to cancer patients and their loved ones free of charge. Donors will also receive an exclusive LaughFest glass or T-shirt and a High Five pin. They’ll also be entered to win free tickets to one of the festival’s shows.

Yellow Up

To celebrate the start of LaughFest 2019, the community is encouraged to YELLOW UP on March 7.

Businesses all around Grand Rapids will display yellow LaughFest yard signs and window displays. Streets and sidewalks will be dotted with the yellow flags, balloons, stickers, and buttons, and at night, the city will glow yellow with LaughFest

Laugh @ Rosa

Laugh @ Rosa will take place at Rosa Park Circle on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The kick-off party invites the community to come celebrate the opening day of LaughFest with activities, contests and a chance to win free tickets to one of LaughFest’s shows.

The party will be a place where people can learn about LaughFest and venue information. Performers, comedians, sponsors and community partners will be present. There will also be local food trucks and music at the party.

For more information on these events, visit laughfestgr.org.