Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Cassidy Boensch scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Grand Valley State beat Davenport 73-48 in the regular season finale for both Thursday.

The win gives GVSU (19-1, 26-2) the outright GLIAC regular season championship.

The Lakers will host Wayne State in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on Tuesday night at 7 p.m..

Davenport concludes it season at 3-17 in the GLIAC and 5-22 overall.