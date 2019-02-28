Hot new baby products for expecting mothers to make life easier

New year, new babies! There's a lot of new exciting products for babies born in 2019. For expecting mothers, or those in need of a great baby shower gift, take a look at this long list of baby products that will help make mom and baby's life a whole lot easier.
Nomi High Chair- $379
- Make smart buying choices and look for longevity.
My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear- $39.99
- Celebrate & document baby’s life in a unique and adorable way.
- Use code MYHEART30 for 30% off.
Rookie Humans Photo Background Crib Sheets- start at $22.99
- Take adorable pictures of the baby with ease!
- Look for safer options when it comes to your baby’s skin.
- Use code TV25 for 25% off.
Toddler Monitor- starts at $89.99
- When registering, think ahead to what baby will need as a toddler.
- Find a baby monitor that does it all.
- Address the cause of the baby’s fussiness before bedtime.
Merlin’s Magic Sleepsuit- $39.95
- Don’t go cold turkey when transitioning from a swaddle.
- Use code BABY15 for 15% off.
Newton Mattress- start at $249
- Investigate the safer and healthier new options in bedding and mattresses.
- Use code BestOfBaby for 20% off through 2/28/19.
