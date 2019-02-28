Hot new baby products for expecting mothers to make life easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New year, new babies! There's a lot of new exciting products for babies born in 2019. For expecting mothers, or those in need of a great baby shower gift, take a look at this long list of baby products that will help make mom and baby's life a whole lot easier.

Nomi High Chair- $379

Make smart buying choices and look for longevity.

My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear- $39.99

Celebrate & document baby’s life in a unique and adorable way.

Use code MYHEART30 for 30% off.

Rookie Humans Photo Background Crib Sheets- start at $22.99

Take adorable pictures of the baby with ease!

Babo Botanicals

Look for safer options when it comes to your baby’s skin.

Use code TV25 for 25% off.

Toddler Monitor- starts at $89.99

When registering, think ahead to what baby will need as a toddler.

Summer Infant Baby Monitor

Find a baby monitor that does it all.

Wellements

Address the cause of the baby’s fussiness before bedtime.

Merlin’s Magic Sleepsuit- $39.95

Don’t go cold turkey when transitioning from a swaddle.

Use code BABY15 for 15% off.

Newton Mattress- start at $249

Investigate the safer and healthier new options in bedding and mattresses.

Use code BestOfBaby for 20% off through 2/28/19.

Halo DreamNest

For more information & discount codes head to hellocapitalm.com.