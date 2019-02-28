Hot new baby products for expecting mothers to make life easier

New year, new babies! There's a lot of new exciting products for babies born in 2019. For expecting mothers, or those in need of a great baby shower gift, take a look at this long list of baby products that will help make mom and baby's life a whole lot easier.

Nomi High Chair- $379

Nomi High Chair

  • Make smart buying choices and look for longevity.

My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear- $39.99

Alpaca

Alpaca- My Baby's Heartbeat Bear

  • Celebrate & document baby’s life in a unique and adorable way.
  • Use code MYHEART30 for 30% off.

Rookie Humans Photo Background Crib Sheets- start at $22.99

Underwater Love Crib Sheets- Rookie Humans

  • Take adorable pictures of the baby with ease!

Babo Botanicals

Calming Baby Shampoo & Wash - Babo Botanicals'

  • Look for safer options when it comes to your baby’s skin.
  • Use code TV25 for 25% off.

Toddler Monitorstarts at $89.99

Toddler Monitor- Turquoise Single

  • When registering, think ahead to what baby will need as a toddler.

Summer Infant Baby Monitor

Image result for Baby PixelÂ® Cadetâ¢ 4.3 Inch Color Video Monitor

Baby Pixel® Cadet™ 4.3 Inch Color Video Monitor

  • Find a baby monitor that does it all.

Wellements

Organic Nighttime Baby Cough & Mucus Syrup

Organic Nighttime Baby Cough & Mucus Syrup

  • Address the cause of the baby’s fussiness before bedtime.

Merlin’s Magic Sleepsuit$39.95

Pink Cotton Magic Sleepsuit

Pink Cotton Magic Sleepsuit- Merlin's Magic Sleepsuit

  • Don’t go cold turkey when transitioning from a swaddle.
  • Use code BABY15 for 15% off.

Newton Mattress- start at $249

Image result for newton baby mattress

Crib Mattress- Newton Baby

  • Investigate the safer and healthier new options in bedding and mattresses.
  • Use code BestOfBaby for 20% off through 2/28/19.

Halo DreamNest

DreamNest open air sleep system

DreamNest- OPEN AIR SLEEP SYSTEM

For more information & discount codes head to hellocapitalm.com.

