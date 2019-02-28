× ICE arrests 3 after release from Kent Co. custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after being released from custody in Kent County while having a detainer in place.

An ICE release says two people previously deported from Mexico were released from custody: one for a DUI and the other for operating while intoxicated.

A person suspected to be in the country illegally from Honduras was also released after being arrested by Kent County detectives on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

In December, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said the sheriff’s office will only hold prisoners for ICE if presented with a federal warrant.

ICE says Congress hasn’t established a process or expectation saying it should seek a federal warrant before taking someone into custody for immigration violations.

“This idea is simply a figment created by those who wish to undermine enforcement and excuse the ill-conceived practices of sanctuary jurisdictions that put politics before public safety,” an ICE statement says.

LaJoye-Young issued the following response on the matter:

“The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has been clear that we are indeed interested in working with all of our law enforcement partners to secure our community. However, we believe it to be imperative that each detained person have access to due process and we will continue to require judicial oversite for all law enforcement agencies including ICE.”