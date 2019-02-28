× Iconic Lowell Showboat to be demolished

LOWELL, Mich. — After 40 years of being a community staple in Lowell, the iconic showboat will be demolished Thursday.

The City manager says crews from Earthworm Dozing and Excavating will be on site early Thursday morning to begin removing everything above the main deck.

In the spring, the main deck and pontoons will be moved to the boat launch and completely removed from the Flat River.

During the demolition, access to the Riverwalk Plaza will be restricted to allow the work to proceed.

The city says more details about the next Lowell Showboat will be coming soon. We’re told remnants of the boat will be salvaged and will be available as a part of future fundraising efforts.