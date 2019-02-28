Kevin Vande Streek retires as Calvin basketball coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After 23 years leading the Calvin men's basketball program, Kevin Vande Streek is retiring.

Vande Streek had a career record of 435-208 (.677)  which makes him the school winningest coach of all-time.  He also led the Knights to the 2000 National Championship.

“It is certainly with deep and mixed emotions that I move from what has been my life’s work, but this is a decision that I feel is right,” said Vande Streek in a statement released by the college.  “God has blessed me in my time as coach, has helped me through this process, and will continue to guide my life. I will cherish the relationships that I have been able to build with players, coaches and so many others in my time as a coach.”

Vande Streek led Calvin to nine regular season MIAA titles, nine MIAA tournament titles and 10 NCAA Tournaments.

