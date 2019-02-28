Luke Perry, ‘90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ star, ‘under observation’ at the hospital, rep says

Posted 12:11 PM, February 28, 2019, by

FOX NEWS — According to reports, former 90210 star, Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday morning. The actor’s rep told Fox News that the 52-year-old actor is now under observation at a hospital.

Luke Perry, “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” actor, is under observation at a hospital, the actor’s rep told Fox News Thursday.

“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” his rep said

The news of Perry’s hospitalization comes after TMZ reported the actor suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star’s home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., at approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. The call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, the gossip site reported.

DON’T ASK LUKE PERRY ABOUT ‘90210’

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The incident occurred the same day that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot was announced.

Perry, 52, was not attached to the new project, though former co-stars Ian ZieringJason PriestleyBrian Austin GreenTori SpellingJennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris would reprise new versions of their prior roles on the series.

Actor Luke Perry attends the 51st Annual Golden Apple Awards on December 8, 1991 in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Luke Perry attends the 51st Annual Golden Apple Awards on December 8, 1991 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

In 2015, Perry was treated for precancerous growths after a colonoscopy. He’s since been a vocal advocate for screenings for colorectal cancer.

‘90210’ ACTOR LUKE PERRY OPENS UP ABOUT PAST CANCER SCARE

Though best known for his role as Dylan on the hit series from 1990 through 2000, Perry has had steady work since.

His most recent role is on another hit high school based series as that of Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, in “Riverdale.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also starred in “The Fifth Element,” had a role in HBO hit “Oz” and will appear as Scott Lancer in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed Manson murder film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.