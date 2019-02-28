Police searching for runaway teen in Kzoo

Posted 4:07 PM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, February 28, 2019

A photo of Ethan Clayton Bell.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teen who ran away from his home.

Investigators said 15-year-old Ethan Clayton Bell left his home Feb. 26 and he may be making efforts to leave the state and get to California.

He is described as standing 6-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black coat and was carrying a black suitcase.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

