Think Spring! Home & Garden show returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Winter may not be done just yet in West Michigan, but we are getting an early glimpse of Spring this weekend.

The annual West Michigan Home & Garden show kicks off Thursday, February 28 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids and runs through Sunday, March 3.

Tickets range from $4 for kids between the ages of 6-14. Adult tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door. Kids 5 years old and younger get in free.

Saturday is family day at the Home & Garden show with kids getting in free until noon.

A pancake breakfast will also be held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday with special events throughout the day. Tickets are $4 for kids and $6 for adults, with proceeds benefiting the Grand Ideas Garden.

