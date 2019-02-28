× UPDATE: Delivery driver who fell for phishing scam paid in full

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s problem solved for a man who said he fell for a phishing scam. Tim Shreve, who drives for the food delivery service DoorDash, said he shared his log-in information with a caller who claimed there was an issue with his DoorDash account. He said he received that call on Sunday.

Shreve said the caller then locked him out of his account and changed his bank routing information. The following day, Monday, was payday. On Monday, Shreve said he reached out to FOX 17 because he was having issues getting someone from DoorDash to acknowledge and resolve his issue.

FOX 17 reached out to DoorDash and received a response that the company was looking further into the situation. Shreve then received a message that DoorDash’s third party vendor was able to cancel the $431.76 payment to the fraudulent account before it was deposited. A DoorDash spokesperson told FOX 17 they then submitted a payment to Shreve once he secured his account. Shreve said he received his pay Tuesday.

“I think getting the story out there definitely got someone at DoorDash to respond to me right away, and get the payment stopped and get it sent to me,” Shreve said.

The company described this as a social engineering scam that affects many companies that offer this type of employment, and the app provides employees with alerts stating not to give out account information.

A DoorDash spokesperson provided this statement on Thursday:

“DoorDash is committed to the security of our community. To combat fraudulent activity, we warn Dashers never to share their password. To keep account information secure, it is critical that all users keep sensitive information confidential at all times.

In the case of Dasher Tim Shreve, DoorDash was able to reverse the payment transaction to the fraudster’s bank account. After Shreve’s account was secured and updated, his earnings were paid in full.”