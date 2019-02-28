Verdict: Quinn James found guilty of murder

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The jury in the murder trial of Quinn James found him guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbaya. He’s now convicted of first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Deliberations started Wednesday afternoon and lasted about an hour and a half. Jurors reached their verdict around noon today.

James was previously convicted of raping Dumbaya. The then-15-year-old was set to testify against him. She went missing days later, and her body was found in a wooded area in Kalamazoo. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in December on the rape case.

James’ sentencing on the murder conviction is next.