1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover crash in Montcalm Co.

Posted 8:07 PM, March 1, 2019, by

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a rollover crash Friday in Montcalm County.

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of S Crystal E Pakes roads in Crystal Township, east of Sheridan.

The vehicle was going south on Crystal Road when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle went through thick brush and rolled over several times before striking a tree.

A 28-year-old Summer man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, a 25-year-old Stanton man was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital by Aero Med.

Authorities said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

