$1 million winning lottery ticket expires Monday

LANSING, Mich. – A $1 million lottery prize will be sent to the State of Michigan School Aid Fund on Monday if no one claims a winner Mega Millions ticket from last year.

The winning ticket was sold on March 2, 2018 at the CVS Pharmacy at 3090 Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The ticket matched the five white balls that were drawn: 24-28-42-60-64 .

If you have the ticket, you should call the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237 to collect your prize. If no one claims the prize by 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 4, the money goes to the state.