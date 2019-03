× 3 hospitalized after shooting, crash in Holt Twp.

HOLT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting Friday night near Lansing.

WLNS reports police responded to a report of a crash around 5:45 p.m. at Mill Pond Trailer Park in Holt Township, near Lansing.

Upon arrival, officers found an empty vehicle but later discovered that four men had been inside. Investigators found three of the men before each of them were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

One of the men is in critical condition and the other two are stable.

Investigators haven’t specified what led up to the crash or shooting.

Investigators continue to try to find out what led up to the crash and shootings. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.