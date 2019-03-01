Annual Robert Kozminski Basketball games to raise funds to raise funds for local family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Local police and high school teachers will take to the basketball court for the Annual Robert Kozminski Basketball Games this weekend. It's all to raise money for a local family whose son recently had open heart surgery.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m, March 2, at Kenowa Hills High School in Grand Rapids.

It's a free event but donations are accepted at the door. Money raised will go toward the Gilbert family's medical expenses. Both Lance and Kailey serve as deputies at the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Their young son, Wyatt, is recovering from open heart surgery.

Saladino Smoke will be providing BBQ and donating all the proceeds. There will also be several raffle items and members from the department's K9 unit will be on hand as well.

Game one will feature local police and teachers and game two will be have GRPD officers playing against Kent County Sheriff deputies.