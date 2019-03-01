Big fourth quarter gives Mattawan district championship over St. Joseph

MATTAWAN, Mich -- It was another jam-packed Den on Friday night at Mattawan High School. The Wildcats would trail by five at the end of the third quarter before an 18-8 run in the fourth quarter as they prevail, 42-37 the final. The Wildcats win the district and advance to regionals at Holt High School on Tuesday night.
