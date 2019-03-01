Buy one-of-a-kind glass art, give back to the community at Blue Heat Glass Art Gala

Posted 11:43 AM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, March 1, 2019

For the first time ever, Glass Art Kalamazoo is bringing the Blue Heat Glass Art Gala and Auction to West Michigan!

Celebrate glass art by participating in an auction of art pieces that were made by visiting artists and local artists during the Glassblower's Battle last year. The sculptures were crafted by a team of glassblowers in two hours from pictures drawn by children with cancer of their superhero with cancer-fighting powers.

The gala will also feature food, signature cocktails, and entertainment by the Lana Hoffman Jazz Trio.

Proceeds from the event will go towards programs and outreach activities like the Journey Beads program, Glass Art Kalamazoo's partnership with Bronson Children's Hospital that provides one-of-a-kind beads to children with cancer and blood disorders.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 7-10 p.m. at Glass Art Kalamazoo's headquarters, 326 West Kalamazoo, Suite 100.

Tickets are $70 and include a hand-blown glass, plus a chance to bid on items at Kalamazoo's only glass art auction.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.glassartkalamazoo.org or by calling us at 269-552-9802.

