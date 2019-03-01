GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Potter's House entered Friday night's game against Calvin Christian with a 19-1 record while the Squires came in at 9-11 overall. In March, throw the records out the window as Calvin Christian came away with the 63-52 win to advance to regionals.
Calvin Christian stuns Potter’s House in the district championship
