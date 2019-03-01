Calvin Christian stuns Potter’s House in the district championship

Posted 11:31 PM, March 1, 2019, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Potter's House entered Friday night's game against Calvin Christian with a 19-1 record while the Squires came in at 9-11 overall. In March, throw the records out the window as Calvin Christian came away with the 63-52 win to advance to regionals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.