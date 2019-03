Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters in Cascade Township used some of their water rescue training to save a deer Thursday morning.

The department posted on their Facebook page that they were called to the Thornapple River to rescue a doe that had fallen through the ice near the Camelback Bridge. A fawn was seen watching from the riverbank.

After about 30 minutes using a Nebulus ice rescue system with ropes and pulleys, they were able to get the deer out of the water and to safety.