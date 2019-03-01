Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm ready for adoption in GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dogs once destined to be killed are now safe in Grand Rapids and ready for adoption. Three dogs were rescued from brutal living conditions in South Korea, some meant to be sold as meat.

The dogs have been in quarantine for 40 days after being rescued with 200 other dogs that are now in shelters all over the country. The Humane Society of West Michigan has taken them in and are ready to help find their future families.

It’s been a long road for these dogs, making the journey all the way from South Korea are are now safe in Grand Rapids.

"We have Tennison, Mozart and Monet and these three dogs were among thousands of dogs that were saved," said Trudy Ender, executive director of the Humane Society of West Michigan. "They were bred in horrid puppy mill situations, bred for breed, but also bred to be sold as meat.”

Trudy Ender with the Humane Society says the dogs were bred on puppy mills to be sold as pets or sold as meat, highlighting the terrible conditions they were once in. She says for them, rescuing animals doesn’t stop at the city limits.

"We think of animal advocacy internationally," said Ender. "It’s one planet and so we’re here to help rescue as many as we possibly can.”

The dogs have been in quarantine for 30 days in South Korea and another 10 days here in West Michigan. They are now ready for adoption.

"They’re good dogs," said Ender. "They have the ability to bond with human beings, they are really going to need an adopter who’s patient and will give them the right environment that they need.”

Ender says the dogs are being socialized with other dogs to learn their behavior, since they were alone in cages their entire lives.

"We’re asking that adopters who adopt these dogs have a dog in the home so that’ll help them learn how to be a dog because they haven’t been able to be one," said Ender. "They’ve been in cages, they’ve never had their paws on the ground flat.”

Ender says this raises awareness for issues happening internationally and how people can help locally.

"It shows the light on rescues, it shines the light on how adopting saves two lives, "said Ender. "It saves the life of the animal you adopt and then it makes room space for the next one so because people adopted, we had space.”

Visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website for more information how to adopt these dogs as well as the other dogs, cats and small critters available for adoption.