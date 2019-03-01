Embrace body acceptance, not body shaming, at “Better Body Image Conference”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Body image is shaped not just by our own beliefs, but by our cultural and societal beliefs and all sorts of media. Spectrum Health is encouraging others to have a positive outlook on their bodies, and educate others on how they can do that at the upcoming Better Body Image Conference.

The Better Body Image Conference will teach strategies to improve body image, empower self, and promote positive body image in others. The conference will offer speakers and panel discussions about body acceptance, not body shaming.

The keynote speaker for the conference will be Diane Bondy: author, social justice activist, and accessible yoga instructor.

The conference is Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the GVSU Eberhard Center.

Tickets are $40 each and are available at betterbodyimageconference.com.