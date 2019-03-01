Fire engulfs mobile home in Spring Lake Township

Posted 8:15 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20PM, March 1, 2019

FOX 17 photo 3-1-2019

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  Firefighters from three departments are responding to a mobile-home fire that broke out Friday night with a possible explosion.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 the home in the 17,100 block of Michigan Drive in Spring Lake was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 8 p.m. Friday. The location is west of 148th Avenue and north of M-104.

There was no early word on what started the fire. Some people inside evacuated. There was no immediate indication if there were injuries.

Dispatchers confirmed there was a loud noise reported coming from the home by nearby residents.

Responding fire departments included crews from Spring Lake and Crockery townships, as well as the City of Ferrysburg.

 

