Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins third straight district championship

Posted 11:35 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36PM, March 1, 2019

ADA, Mich -- Forest Hills Eastern hosted Grand Rapids Catholic Central Friday night in the district championship. The Cougars last district loss came to the Hawks in 2016 and on Friday it was Grand Rapids Christian winning, 58-47 the final. The Cougars will play at Fremont High School against Orchard View on Tuesday night.

