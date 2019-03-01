JCPenney holding event to hire local stylists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Are you a hair stylist in need of a job? 40 will be hired by JCPenney next week.

The nationwide retailer says they are transforming their salon locations to Salon by InStyle and will be hiring 6,000 salon stylists nationwide. On Monday, March 4, they’ll be holding a hiring day event and a free hands-on class at the JCPenney at the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.  Interested participants should call the local store to RSVP.

40 local stylists are expected to be hired by JCPenney in Grand Rapids.

