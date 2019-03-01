Last barber in downtown BC closing shop after 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek barber is putting his clippers away after decades of service in the downtown area.

Ken Bennett opened Hair Shed/Natural Woman in the 1970s and has helped men and women of all ages and races look their best since then.

“Since I picked up clippers, I’ve always enjoyed it,” he said.

Bennett learned to cut hair and got licensed in 1969 while he was in the Navy in San Diego.

“I have to say, at barber school they taught us to get involved in our communities,” Bennett said.

He followed that lesson, moving back to Michigan after completing his service and purchasing the building where his business is now.

In May, he will call it a career and close the last barbershop in the area.

“I am very pleased with where I’ve been, I wouldn’t change it at all,” he said.

Bennett said he is going to miss his customers, but he has his sights set on making one last trip to California where his journey began. He wants to take Route 66 all the way west and make stops at the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park.

But when gets back, he’s hoping to pull the clippers back out a few times.

“I hope that after a pretty good long vacation, I might be able to maybe be called back and have to cut hair a day or two somewhere,” Bennett said.