Lifesaver products for parents with babies and toddlers

Parenting can be tough, especially when you’re sent home with that adorable new baby and no instruction manual. Parenting experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms share new products that take some of the stress out of parenting babies & toddlers.
- Don’t let morning sickness ruin the joy of pregnancy.
- Don’t let low supply discourage you from breastfeeding.
- Use code BESTOFBABY19 for 20% off.
- Master multi-tasking.
- Find ways to keep baby healthy while you’re on the go.
Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater
- Babies are messy - there are solutions!
- Use code BESTBABY for 20% off orders of $15 or more.
- Tackle teething pain with innovative and playful solutions.
- Use code CapitalM for 20% off through 2/28/19.
For more information & discount codes head to hellocapitalm.com.