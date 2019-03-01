Lifesaver products for parents with babies and toddlers

Posted 12:14 PM, March 1, 2019, by

Parenting can be tough, especially when you’re sent home with that adorable new baby and no instruction manual. Parenting experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms share new products that take some of the stress out of parenting babies & toddlers.

Preggie Pops

Three Lollies Value Preggie Pop Drops Assorted for Morning Sickness Relief, 48 Count

  • Don’t let morning sickness ruin the joy of pregnancy.

Boob Food

  • Don’t let low supply discourage you from breastfeeding.
  • Use code BESTOFBABY19 for 20% off.

The Beebo

The Beebo - TEAL

  • Master multi-tasking.

Sprout Foods

  • Find ways to keep baby healthy while you’re on the go.

Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater

Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater (3 Pack)

  • Babies are messy - there are solutions!
  • Use code BESTBABY for 20% off orders of $15 or more.

Malarkey Kids

  • Tackle teething pain with innovative and playful solutions.
  • Use code CapitalM for 20% off through 2/28/19.

For more information & discount codes head to hellocapitalm.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.