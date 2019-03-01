Man dies in house fire in Calhoun County

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is dead after a house fire in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County deputies say they were called, along with the Pennfield Township Fire Department, to a home on Wanondoger Trail at about 9:30 a.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of a front bedroom of the home. Inside, they found the man lying face down in the hallway. He was taken from the home, but he had already died.

No one else was inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators say that the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The man’s identity has not been released.

