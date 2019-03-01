Man killed in crash in Van Buren Co.

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man from Vandalia, Michigan is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 37000 block of CR 669.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s department say the driver of a 2005 Saturn Vue was westbound on CR 669 when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The 43-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators don’t know at this time where drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The man’s name has not yet been released.