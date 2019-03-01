Man killed in hit and run crash

Posted 8:49 AM, March 1, 2019, by

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is dead after being apparently hit by a vehicle in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s department reports they were called to the 61000 block of CR 378 in Bangor Township at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found a 55-year-old Bangor, Michigan man, deceased.

Investigators say they believe the man was hit by a 2009 or 2010 Dodge Journey that is either silver or light blue in color.  The vehicle would have damage to the front end on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information should call the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101.

