Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 1

1. A massive park right here in Grand Rapids could get even bigger! A bill in the hands of the house, if passed, would expand Millennium Park.

The State Senate approved the legislation. Part of the plan would provide more than $290,000 for construction of a trail connecting that park to the Fred Meijer Standale Trail.

In addition to that, there would be another five acres for habitat restoration.

The legislation also includes millions more for similar projects across the state. The bill now waits for approval from the house.

2. Tropical temperatures and surrounded by butterflies await at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Starting today, people can check out the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit. More than 60 species of butterflies from all around the world will fly freely inside the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

The exhibition offers educational programming, as well as some butterfly-themed activities. Plus there's something new for guests this year, a new observation station.

Butterflies Are Blooming runs through April 30.

3. Country music star Jason Aldean is coming to West Michigan, and tickets go on sale today.

Aldean is bringing his "Ride All Night" Tour to Van Andel Arena on Friday, May 10.

He will be performing alongside special guests Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, and Dee Jay Silver.

For tickets, head to ticketmaster.com.

4. Before "Hamilton" comes to Grand Rapids in 2020, it'll be in Detroit this year at the Fisher Theatre from March 12 - April 21.

Did you know you could actually purchase tickets to see the Detroit for just $10 each? It's all by way of a ticket lottery.

40 tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each, beginning with the March 12 show. The digital lottery for that show, for example, will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 10. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

For all the details head to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

5. It's National Day of Unplugging! From checking emails to sending text messages to watching TV, it can be hard to stay away from screens nowadays.

That's why the non-profit group "Reboot" is challenging you to do a 24-hour period of no devices. This gives you time to reconnect with loved ones!

Studies have shown spending time without technology can lead to a happier and healthier life.

The time to tune out spans from tonight through tomorrow evening.

So make sure to press that "off" button for a while and recharge without your gadgets.