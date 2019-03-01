GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was a night for defensemen and goaltenders until the double overtime period when Reed Almassian scored the game winner giving Forest Hills Northern-Eastern the 1-0 win over Grand Rapids Christian.
Northern-Eastern defeats Grand Rapids Christian in double overtime
-
Northview girls remains unbeaten in conference with win over Forest Hills Northern
-
Northview gets past Forest Hills Central in overtime
-
Wayland hands Grand Rapids Christian first OK Gold loss
-
Hopkins beats NorthPointe Christian in overtime
-
Grand Rapids Christian closes the regular season with win over Wayland
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central outlasts Covenant Christian in overtime
-
Northview outlasts Wyoming in double overtime
-
Rockford and Grand Rapids Christian to meet week 1 in football in 2019
-
Northern/Eastern hockey picks up big divisional win over East Grand Rapids
-
South Christian wins sixth straight game to improve to 9-3 overall
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central comes back to beat Grand Rapids Christian
-
East Grand Rapids wins rivalry game on the ice over Grand Rapids Christian
-
East Grand Rapids runs past Thornapple Kellogg