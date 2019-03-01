CARSON CITY, Mich -- The Pirates remain undefeated, improving to 23-0 after the 32-14 win over Carson City on Friday night to claim the district championship. Pewamo-Westphalia will play in the regionals Tuesday at NorthPointe Christian high school.
Pewamo-Westphalia wins district title and remains unbeaten
-
Mattawan stays perfect with overtime win against Kalamazoo Central
-
Tri-Unity Christian wins fourth district title in five seasons with win over Martin
-
Potter’s House defeats Covenant Christian in overtime, 63-57
-
Hudsonville notches 20th win, defeats Zeeland West
-
Schoolcraft defeats Bloomingdale, wins third straight district title
-
-
Muskegon Heights advances to regionals after win over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Forest Hills Eastern defeats Wyoming Lee, advances to district final
-
Northview remains one game back in OK White with win over Cedar Springs
-
Woodhams’ hot start powers Otsego to District win over Wayland
-
South Christian defeats Godwin Heights in a thriller
-
-
Grand Rapids Christian closes the regular season with win over Wayland
-
Mattawan ends the regular season unbeaten after win over Portage Northern
-
Forest Hills Northern survives scare from Rockford in District opener