Spring fashion trends from Lennon & Willow

Posted 11:27 AM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, March 1, 2019

Winter is cold and dreary, but we want to start thinging about the bright, vibrant colors of spring! Lennon and Willow Boutique stopped by to show off the fun spring fashion trends for all shapes, sizes, and ages!

Want to see more trending fashions? See their styles on the catwalk at Runway on the Rapids. The event is Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. in 20 Monroe Live.

They'll also be holding a big sale during Boutiques of West Michigan on May 4.

Lennon and Willow is located at 953 Cherry Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to see what fashions they're coming up with next!

