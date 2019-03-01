Suspect in Holland teen’s murder arrested

Posted 11:04 AM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, March 1, 2019

A photo of Juan Cabrera.

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s department says the suspect in a murder last month has been arrested.

Juan Sandro Cabrera, 18, was taken into custody by Michigan State police Friday morning without incident. He was arrested on warrants of open murder, felony firearms possession and gang membership.  He has not yet been arraigned.

Cabrera is wanted for the murder of Troy “TJ” Wells, 14, at the Hampton Inn in Holland on February 16.  Court staff tells FOX 17 that Cabrera was arrested in northern Michigan.

Cabrera’s father was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation last weekend.

 

