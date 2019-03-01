WYOMING, Mich -- The Defenders defeated Martin, 58-40 to win another district championship. Tri-Unity advances to the regional to take on Howardsville Christian at Mendon High School on Tuesday night.
Tri-Unity Christian wins fourth district title in five seasons with win over Martin
