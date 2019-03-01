Unity Christian defeats Hamilton in district championship to win 17th straight game

ALLEGAN, Mich -- Unity Christian continues to be one of the hottest teams in the state after Friday night's district championship against Hamilton. The Crusaders won big, 67-31 and will play Three Rivers at Wayland High School on Tuesday night.

