ALLEGAN, Mich -- Unity Christian continues to be one of the hottest teams in the state after Friday night's district championship against Hamilton. The Crusaders won big, 67-31 and will play Three Rivers at Wayland High School on Tuesday night.
Unity Christian defeats Hamilton in district championship to win 17th straight game
-
Unity Christian defeats Holland Christian for a third time
-
Tri-Unity Christian wins fourth district title in five seasons with win over Martin
-
Unity Christian remains perfect in OK Green with win over Zeeland West
-
Hamilton girls defeat Byron Center, win third straight OK Green title
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins third straight district championship
-
-
Pewamo-Westphalia wins district title and remains unbeaten
-
Calvin Christian stuns Potter’s House in the district championship
-
Strong fall carrying over for Unity Christian basketball team
-
Tim Swore leaving NorthPointe Christian for coaching job in Florida
-
Unity Christian wins another OK Green title after win over Zeeland East
-
-
Chandler Collins leads Unity Christian past Holland Christian
-
Rockford and Grand Rapids Christian to meet week 1 in football in 2019
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak