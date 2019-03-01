MUSKEGON, Mich -- Jarvis Walker recorded 32 points in Muskegon's 64-54 win over Reeths-Puffer. Muskegon wins the district championship and advances to take on East Kentwood at West Ottawa high school on Tuesday night.
Walker’s 32 point night leads Muskegon to district championship crown
-
Pewamo-Westphalia wins district title and remains unbeaten
-
Muskegon Heights advances to regionals after win over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins third straight district championship
-
Tri-Unity Christian wins fourth district title in five seasons with win over Martin
-
Washington’s big night propels Muskegon Heights to win over Orchard View
-
-
Unity Christian defeats Hamilton in district championship to win 17th straight game
-
Big fourth quarter gives Mattawan district championship over St. Joseph
-
Reeths-Puffer opens OK Black play with win over Grand Rapids Union
-
Muskegon defeats Jenison, notches tenth straight win
-
North Muskegon improves to 15-1 overall after win over Hart
-
-
Grand Rapids Christian closes the regular season with win over Wayland
-
Forest Hills Northern survives scare from Rockford in District opener
-
Calvin Christian stuns Potter’s House in the district championship