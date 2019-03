COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Baseball season is just around the corner so it is time to start thinking about ballpark food.

The West Michigan Whitecaps annual fan vote is underway for ten fan-submitted food items. The one that receives the most votes online will be featured this summer at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Voting runs through Friday, March 8. Click here to vote.

Here’s a photo gallery and descriptions of each of the ten items: