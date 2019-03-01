WMU track coach fired for inappropriate comments, ‘unhealthy culture’

Posted 3:44 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:54PM, March 1, 2019

A photo of Kelly Lycan. (Courtesy: Western Michigan University athletics)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University has terminated the contract of track and field coach Kelly Lycan.

Lycan’s termination letter says he was fired Thursday for making inappropriate comments to an athlete and having an unhealthy culture within the track and field program. He was put on administrative leave Feb. 22.

The letter didn’t specify what he said in the incident, but says he admitted to making the comments.

His termination is effective March 10, but he was immediately barred from performing any coaching-related duties.

Lycan will be paid his normal salary and receive health benefits through March 31.

1 Comment

