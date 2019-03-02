25-year murder sentence will stand in fatal Maserati crash near Detroit

Posted 10:42 AM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, March 2, 2019

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the 25-year prison sentence of a man who was drunk when he crashed a Maserati at high speed and killed another motorist in suburban Detroit.

The court says an Oakland County judge made some errors when she sentenced Greg Belkin for second-degree murder, but the punishment won’t change. He’ll be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Belkin was driving 134 mph when his car struck Rhonda Williams’ vehicle in Bloomfield Township in 2017. His blood-alcohol level was about four times the legal limit.

Belkin was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard at the time. His attorney said he got drunk after a woman rejected his request for marriage.

