City of Portage lifts Boil Water Advisory for section of Oakland Drive

Posted 4:48 PM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, March 2, 2019

PORTAGE, Mich.  — The City of Portage says the Boil Water Advisory for a stretch of Oakland Drive has been lifted.

The precautionary advisory went into effect Thursday morning, after a fire hydrant was hit during a car accident in the 10000 block of Oakland Drive.

The Portage Transportation & Utilities director issued a news release at 2:37 p.m. Saturday saying the collection of bacterial samples from the water main “have passed State-regulated standards.”

The affection section of Oakland Drive is from 10023 to 10315.

The Portage Department of Transportation & Utilities says more information can be obtained by calling (269)-329-4422.

City of Portage map

