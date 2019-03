× Disco Ball

GRAND RAPIDS ,Mich — A charity event is taking place to raise funds for the LGBTQ community in West Michigan.

Beauty Beyond Drag Productions is hosting the “Disco Ball” at the Tip Top Deluxe Bar. There will be a drag show starting at 9:00 PM until midnight.

Tickets are $10.00 online and $12.00 at the door.

A portion of the proceeds will help projects at the Grand Rapids Pride Center.