Divine intervention: Walker wins it for Northview weeks after losing his dad

GREENVILLE, Mich -- Aidan Walker's put back as time expired sent Northview to a 76-75 division one district championship win Friday night in three overtimes.

Walker, a junior, lost his father very unexpectedly to a heart attack just a few weeks ago.

Aidan Walker says "That shot was going up and I knew it was off so I went up and jumped as high as I could and I shot the ball and my dad tipped that thing in for me."

Cody Tierney scored 21 points for the Wildcats (18-4) to lead all scorers, Donovan Richardson added 16 and freshman Kyler VanderJagt scored 15 including a desperation three at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Drew Moore led Forest Hills Northern (22-1) with 20 points, sophomore Ethan Erickson scored 19.

Northview advances to play Hudsonville next Tuesday in the regional at West Ottawa.