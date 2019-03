× Grand Rapids Griffins announce: Annual Purple Community Game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Griffins will host the ‘Iowa Wild’ on March 8th and the money raised will benefit cancer and Parkinson’s research by ‘Van Andel Institute.’

There will be a 50/50 raffle, $2 beers, hot dogs, and a limited edition ‘purple community game jersey’ will be auctioned off after the game.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets head to the hockey team’s website.