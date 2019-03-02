Indiana rallies past 6th-ranked Michigan State 63-62

Posted 2:13 PM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, March 2, 2019
Michigan State basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers came back from trailing by 12 points in the second half to knock off No. 6-rated Michigan State 63-62 at Assembly Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans had two tries at game-winning shots as time elapsed but were unable to get the job done.

Michigan State came in with records of 23-5 overall and perched atop the Big Ten Conference with a 14-3 mark, while Indiana was 14-14 overall and 5-12 in league play.

With the MSU setback, control of the Big Ten regular-season title is now in the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers, who play host to Ohio State later Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State led most of the way Saturday. The Spartans were up 35-28 at intermission. But the Hoosiers came roaring back, and were paced by Dustin Smith’s 24 points and Devonte Green with 13.

The Spartans were topped by Cassius Winston with 20 points and Kenny Goins’ 14.

Next up for both squads will be the Big Ten Tournament starting Wednesday in Chicago.

 

