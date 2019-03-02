Know the Law – Michigan Freedom of Information Act Basics
-
Know the Law – Short Term Rentals
-
Know the Law – Michigan’s Assigned Claims Plan
-
Know the Law – Michigan Snowmobile Law
-
Know the Law – Recreational Marijuana
-
Know the Law – MI Snow Removal
-
-
Nessel asked to review how wage, sick day laws were gutted
-
What you need to know about recreational marijuana in Michigan
-
Governor tightens Michigan FOIA rules, except for her office
-
Michigan House rejects Whitmer’s environmental order
-
Know the Law – Proposition 3 Promote the Vote Michigan
-
-
Michigan Senate passes online child-abuse registry; now goes to House
-
Slick roads, limited visibility causing crashes in Holland
-
US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State can’t return