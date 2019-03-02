Man hit while crossing the street in Kalamazoo

Posted 3:20 AM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21AM, March 2, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers say a man was hit by a car while crossing the road Friday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of W North St and N Westnedge Ave just after 7 p.m.

They found the 47-year-old victim lying face down in the road with cuts on his head.

Officers performed first aid before sending him to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.

The driver cooperated with police and gave a statement at the scene. Both the driver and an independent witness say the driver had the right of way when the victim was hit.

W North St was closed for about an hour while officers investigated. They determined that speed and alcohol were not factors in the case.

